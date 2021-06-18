June 18 AM: Morning showers possible ahead of pleasant cooldown

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’s finally Friday and Siouxland will start to see a cooldown heading into the weekend with a few chances for some showers.

Temperatures across Siouxland Friday morning we were ranging from the upper-50s in northern Siouxland up to the low-70s in southern Siouxland.

Winds were also light this morning from the northeast up to 15 mph, Siouxland will continue to see light winds through the morning, afternoon, and night tonight.

Satellite and radar imagery shows Siouxland went into the overnight hours with clear skies but through the early morning hours, light spotty showers moved in from western Siouxland. Light showers with a few possible rumbles of thunder will continue to move east through Siouxland, clearing out by the early afternoon hours.

Forecast highs today will be in the low- to mid-90s across the area. We may still be in the 90s but it will feel cooler than what we’ve had the past few days.

As always, be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. to see when showers will clear out of Siouxland this morning and to see when we will see relief from these 90s.