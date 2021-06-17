June 17th PM: Gradually Cooling Down With More Rain Chances Soon

Tonight there’s a risk of isolated severe thunderstorms happening. It’ll be a quiet and mostly clear night in most of Siouxland. The temperature will drop to 65°.

Friday we’ll have scattered showers and rumbles of thunder mainly happening in the morning. Then some more afternoon sunshine. Expect a slightly cooler day as the high temperature should reach 91°.

For the weekend, Saturday should be mostly dry with a good amount of sunshine along with a high of 89°. Thunderstorms move in Saturday night and carry into Sunday. Sunday look for a mix of sun & clouds along with a high of 86°.

Genuine relief from the heat comes to Siouxland on Monday and Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle to upper 70s. Low temperatures should be in the 40s and 50s. A great chance to give your air conditioner a break!

We’ll watch temperatures climb back into the 80s next Wednesday and seasonal heat will remain through next weekend. Rain chances appear to be minimal in the extended forecast.