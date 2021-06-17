June 17 AM: Extreme heat continues ahead of showers, thunderstorms, cooldown

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We are looking at one more day with extreme heat before some showers and thunderstorms move in to cool us down.

Temperatures across the area this morning are on the warm and sticky side, ranging in the 70s and 80s across the area.

Winds are breezy this morning from the south, southwest, and northwest up to 20 mph. We will see a light breeze on and off throughout the day today with winds transitioning from the south to the northwest.

Satellite and radar imager shows that we had a few pop-up, isolated thunderstorms move through portions of eastern and southeastern Siouxland last night into the overnight hours.

It’s going to be another hot one today with forecast highs ranging from the mid-90s into the low-100s. This does not take the heat index into consideration.

Taking the heat index into consideration, we will see heat indices range in the upper-90s and low-100s for majority of the area by this afternoon. Due to another day with extreme and dangerous heat, the National Weather Service has issued another heat advisory, which does include Woodbury County today, until 8 pm tonight.

We have a chance to see some isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon with more on the way tonight. For a look at when we could see those in the area, be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland on KCAU 9 News between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.