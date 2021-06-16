June 16th PM: Very Hot Again Tomorrow, Relief Coming Soon

Tonight, expect mostly clear skies with a low of 71°. It’ll be warm and humid.

Thursday will bring more of the same with ample sunshine & heat! The high in Sioux City will get up to 95°. Western parts of Siouxland will lift into the triple digits. It’ll be important to take precautions if you’re going to be outside for an extended period of time – drink fluids, seek time in the shade, and apply sunscreen. It’s also important to never leave children or pets inside of a hot car.

Overnight Thursday and continuing through Friday morning, we’ll see some scattered thunderstorms pass through the region with cooler air beginning to work in. Highs should be in the 80s through the Father’s Day holiday weekend. Another round of thunderstorms may also slip through late Saturday night and Sunday.

Next week, we’ll get some genuine relief from the heat. Highs will sink into the 70s on Monday and Tuesday. It’ll gradually warm up with another thunderstorm chance happening next Thursday.