SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will drop off to about 60° in Siouxland with clear skies above and a light wind turning from north to east at 5 MPH. Rather nice!

Sunny and hot weather takes over for our Friday and intensifies leading through the weekend. The high temperature tomorrow will be 91°. We step up to 95° on Saturday. Sunday and Monday we should hit temperatures near 100°. There will also be a lot of humidity present with dewpoints at 70°+. Be prepared for Heat Advisories to be coming down from the National Weather Service and be safe outside if you’ve got plans for Father’s Day or Juneteenth coming up Sunday. One silver lining – the wind will be strong through the weekend gusting above 30 MPH, so that should make the heat a little bit easier to handle.

Seeing a chance of thunderstorms on Monday evening and another shot at thunderstorms occurring next Wednesday. It’ll remain on the warmer side traveling through next week with highs ranging from the upper 80s to the middle 90s each day.

Stay cool!

