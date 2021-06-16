June 16 AM: High heat, humidity return to Siouxland ahead of weekend cooldown

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Temperatures continue to heat up in Siouxland ahead of a minor cooldown moving into the area by this weekend.

With the high heat and humidity in the area, we have a heat advisory in effect today, but a chance for thunderstorms this week will lead to a minor cooldown by this weekend.

Temperatures Wednesday morning were on the warm side, ranging in the mid- to upper-60s and low- to mid-70s. Dew points are ranging in the 50s across the area. With dew points in the 50s and temperatures in the 60s and 70s, it is already a humid morning across the area. Warm and humid so you definitely won’t need a jacket today.

Winds won’t be of much help today as they will be light. Winds this morning were coming from the southeast up to 15 mph across the area.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that central Siouxland had a few isolated pop-up thunderstorms in the area around 2 and 3 this morning due to the heat from yesterday mixing with the humidity moving into the area.

The National Weather Service has already issued a heat advisory for portions of western and northwestern Siouxland until 8 pm today due to forecast highs looking to range in the mid- to upper-90s and low-100s. With the heat index, we could see heat indices in the upper-90s and low-100s.

To see just how hot it’s going to be today, when we could see some showers and thunderstorms return to the area, and when we could see cooler temperatures be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland on KCAU 9 News between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.