SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will fall to 56° with clear skies and very comfortable conditions. The wind will poke in out of the SSW at just 5 to 10 MPH.

A sunny and warm day coming on Thursday as we climb up to 91°. It won’t be very humid outside though as the wind will shift NW at 10 to 15 MPH, so it’ll be a pretty pleasant variety of heat. A similar story for Friday as we get back to 91° for a high in Sioux City.

Breezy, hot, and muggy conditions are dialed up for the weekend. Anticipating a high of 94° on Saturday and 97° on Sunday for Juneteenth and Father’s Day. It’ll stay mostly sunny throughout the weekend. Heat Index values are likely to be 100°+ on Sunday and Monday and Heat Advisories may be coming down from the National Weather Service, so be careful if you have outdoor plans and stay hydrated. Never leave kids or pets inside of vehicles.

Monday PM there’s a chance of thunderstorms and then we’ll see some cooler air finally work in. Highs will range from the middle 80s to the lower 90s in the extended forecast.

