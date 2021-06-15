June 15th PM: Heating into the Mid 90s Wednesday & Thursday

Hot weather is set to return to Siouxland as we go through the middle of the work week.

Tonight, the low temperature will fall to 64° under a clear sky.

Wednesday and Thursday we’ll see highs range between 90° and 100° locally with Sioux City making it into the mid 90s each day. The National Weather Service has issued Heat Advisories for parts of southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska tomorrow with Heat Index values expected to make it up to about 100°. Please take some extra caution – limit time outside! If you are going to be outside for an extended period of time, drink extra fluids and seek time in the shade. Apply sunscreen. Also, never leave children or pets inside of hot cars.

Thursday we have a chance of thunderstorms passing through. It should become cooler for the weekend as highs dip into the 80s for Friday, Saturday, and Father’s Day Sunday. On Sunday and Monday, we have thunderstorm chances with cooler air working in. Next week will be very comfortable and seasonal with highs staying around 80° plus overnight lows in the 50s. A nice break from the heat!

Have a good evening.