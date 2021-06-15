June 15 AM: 90s to return before minor cold front, weekend cooldown

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland is about to experience a second heat wave as temperatures climb into the 90s ahead of a minor cold front and weekend cooldown, just in time for Father’s Day.

Temperatures in the 90s are set to return by this afternoon with thunderstorms possible Thursday evening as a minor cold front moves through the area, bringing cooler highs in the 80s in time for this coming weekend.

Temperatures this morning are comfortable ranging between the 50s and mid-60s. Temperatures may be comfortable, but keep in mind it’s slightly humid this morning with relative humidity ranging between 60 and 100%. The good news is, as the day progresses, we will actually see relative humidity values decrease, meaning humidity will be minor by this afternoon.

Winds are light this morning coming from the east up to 10 mph. We will continue to see winds on the lighter side throughout the day today and later tonight.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a clear and pleasant night.

This afternoon will continue to stay clear and sunny but hot as temperatures are projected to reach highs in the low- to mid-90s.

Temperatures will continue to climb into the mid-90s by Wednesday and Thursday afternoon with mild humidity returning, and sunshine sticking around until the minor cold front moves through late Thursday afternoon/evening.

Father’s Day weekend is looking to be on the cooler side with more seasonal temperatures in the 80s and a chance for some showers mixed in throughout the weekend.

For a look at your extended forecast and a look into Father’s Day weekend be sure to tune into KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.