June 14th: Sunny and Hot Pattern Carries On

Tonight we’ll have a clear sky with a mild low of 60°.

Tomorrow will be sunny and warm as the high temperature steps up to 90°. Wednesday and Thursday will be mostly sunny & hotter as we watch the temperatures rise up into the middle 90s. During the overnight periods Wednesday into Thursday and again Thursday into Friday, we’ll have opportunities at isolated thunderstorms working through Siouxland. Thursday night appears to bring the greater chance with more organized rain developing along a cold front boundary.

The weekend will be seasonal and more pleasant as we watch highs retreat into the lower and middle 80s. There should be quite a bit of sunshine too – especially Friday and Saturday. Father’s Day Sunday is looking pretty good at this moment with a mix of sun & clouds plus a high of 88°.

Next week, we’ll hang onto highs in the 80s and there’s a possibility of thunderstorms on Monday.