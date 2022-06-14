SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will fall to 63° and there’s the expectation of scattered severe thunderstorms. The best timeframe for that to occur is between 10 PM and 5 AM. Large hail between 1 inch and 2 inches in diameter is the most likely hazard. Stay alert to changing conditions overnight and have a way to receive Warning information.

Tomorrow we’ll have a few showers and thunderstorms linger on through the morning. That will be followed by afternoon clearing and a pretty comfortable/seasonal high of 82°.

Thursday should be sunny and warm as we cruise up to 91°. Friday will bring more of the same with more sunshine and a high of 91° again.

The weekend is going to be really hot in the middle to upper 90s – perhaps even hitting triple digits in parts of Siouxland on Sunday.

It gradually cools off next week with a shot at thunderstorms on Tuesday.

For more from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, stay updated right here.