June 14 AM: Another hot week in the works with few storm chances mixed in

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good morning and happy Monday Siouxland. It sure was a nicer weekend with highs in the 80s and little to no humidity following Friday morning’s cold front.

Siouxland will see gradual warming with upper 90s returning later this week, a few shower and thunderstorm chances mixed in, and a cooler week with highs in the 80s returning next week.

Temperatures this morning are comfortable ranging in the 60s with a few low 70s still mixed in.

Winds are light this morning coming from various directions up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we started off on the clear side last night but through the overnight hours we saw a gradual increase in cloud coverage with a few isolated thunderstorms in western Siouxland.

Forecast highs for the day show that it’s going to be another day in the 80s with highs projected to range in the mid to upper 80s, with a few areas in southwestern Siouxland hovering in the low 90s as skies gradually become mostly sunny by this afternoon.

