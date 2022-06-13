SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland is experiencing some major heat with temperatures near 100° and Heat Index values between 100° and 110°. Heat Advisories have been issued for the region so it remains important to continue being safe – stay hydrated, avoid pushing yourself too hard with outdoor work, and never leave kids or pets inside of vehicles.

Tonight it won’t cool down very much with a low of 76° in Sioux City. A light southerly breeze will push in with gusts up to 25 MPH.

Mostly sunny skies Tuesday and a high of 92°. A chance of thunderstorms develops at night and carries into Wednesday. Wednesday should be more comfortable with the temperature getting to 83° along with some cloud cover.

Hotter conditions take over again moving into next weekend. We’ll see highs in the 90s on Friday, Saturday, and Father’s Day Sunday. Rain chances stay minimal through much of the extended forecast.

