SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Following up an isolated AM thunderstorm and some cloud cover, it looks to be an exceptionally hot day with a high of 99° – close to the Daily Record High for June 13th in Sioux City of 101° from 1952.

Heat Advisories are in effect throughout the area this afternoon and will stay in effect until 7 PM on Tuesday for parts of NW Iowa. Expect the feels like temperature locally to peak between 100° and 110°. It’s important to stay hydrated, apply sunscreen, avoid over exertion, and never leave kids or pets inside of cars with these kinds of conditions.

Tuesday will be just a little bit cooler with a high of 92°. Thunderstorms will flare up Tuesday night and carry into Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be more seasonal at 84°. Thursday also looks pretty nice with a high of 85° projected along with sunshine and a breeze.

It gets very hot once again for the Father’s Day weekend coming up with highs in the middle to upper 90s next Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

