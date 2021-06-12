June 12th AM: Sunny and Warm Weekend in Siouxland

Today will be sunny, warm, and less humid overall than what we’ve seen through most of the past week. Anticipate a pleasant day with the high working up to 88°. Tonight the low will drop to

We’re back in the 90s on Sunday and the heat will stick around through nearly all of next week. Wednesday and Thursday we’ll see the peak of the heat with highs surging into the mid 90s.

Tiny rain chances are being assessed for next Thursday and again on Father’s Day Sunday as some cooler air gradually works in. Highs next weekend should drop off into the 80s – more seasonal for mid June.

Have a good weekend!