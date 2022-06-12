SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A few scattered thunderstorms will occur as we go through early Sunday morning – an approximate timeframe of 2 AM to 9 AM. Getting past that, look for mostly sunny skies and pretty hot temperatures with a high of 91° in Sioux City.

Late tonight, we could see a handful of additional thunderstorms organize with a lower end severe threat – perhaps some gusty winds as the line breaks through. The low will sink to 72° – the air conditioner will have to work overtime!

Monday is going to be the hottest day of 2022 so far as Sioux City soars into the middle/upper 90s. We’re anticipating a high of 96° plus mostly sunny skies. When factoring in the humidity, it’ll feel like it’s between 100° and 105°.

Tuesday should bring similar heat before a chance of thunderstorms at night. We’ll cool off a bit with more seasonal temperatures in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday. It gets very hot again next weekend as Siouxland cooks up well into the 90s again.

For more from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.