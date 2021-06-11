June 11th: Slightly Cooler Weekend with the Sunshine Returning

After a morning which brought a line of fairly intense thunderstorms along a cold front including wind gusts that measured up to 70 MPH and heavy downpours, it looks like we’ll now have a peaceful pattern settle back in for the weekend and beyond.

Tonight it’ll be cool enough to switch off the air conditioner and crack open the windows as the low drops to 56°.

Saturday will be sunny, warm, and less humid overall than what we’ve seen through most of the past week. The high should get up to 88°.

We’re back in the 90s on Sunday and the heat will stick around through nearly all of next week. Wednesday and Thursday we’ll see the peak of the heat with highs surging into the mid 90s.

Tiny rain chances are being assessed for next Thursday and again on Father’s Day Sunday as some cooler air works in. Highs next weekend should drop off into the 80s – more seasonal for mid June.

Have a good weekend!