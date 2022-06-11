SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Tornado Watch has been issued for southern parts of Siouxland approaching Omaha and Des Moines lasting through 10 PM. Be prepared for a couple isolated strong thunderstorms which may be able to produce hail, damaging wind, and short-lived tornadoes if you live southeast of Sioux City. A few more scattered sub-severe thunderstorms will occur early on Sunday morning. Expect a low in the middle 60s with partly cloudy skies. The wind will be from the east at about 5 MPH.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and pretty hot with a high of 91°. Late Sunday night, we could see a handful of additional thunderstorms organize.

Monday is going to be the hottest day of 2022 so far as Sioux City soars into the middle/upper 90s. We’re anticipating a high of 96° plus mostly sunny skies. When factoring in the humidity, it’ll feel like it’s between 100° and 105°.

Tuesday should bring similar heat before a chance of thunderstorms at night. We’ll cool off a bit with more seasonal temperatures in the 80s Wednesday and Thursday. It gets very hot again next weekend as Siouxland cooks up well into the 90s again.

