June 11 AM: Strong to severe storms possible this morning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Strong to severe storms are likely across portions of Siouxland this morning.

Temperatures this morning are on the warm and humid side in the mid to upper 70s across the area.

Winds are coming from the southeast this morning up to 15 mph. As the front moves into and through the area we will see winds shift from the southeast to the northwest, staying breezy through the afternoon.

Due to the chance for severe weather with this morning’s cold front, the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until 7 a.m. today. Storms are projected to produce locally heavy rainfall, possible damaging hail and winds.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that the cold front is slowly making it’s way into the area from the northwest, entering northwestern Siouxland. The front will move through the area between now and about 9 a.m. today.

Today’s severe risk elements show that we are not looking at a chance for tornadoes, but large hail and strong winds are likely, along with localized flooding possible due to moderate to heavy rainfall.

Temperatures this afternoon once the front passes will bring some relief to the area as we are looking at forecast highs in the low to mid 80s by this afternoon.

