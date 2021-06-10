June 10th PM: Severe Storms with Damaging Wind Gusts Friday

Tonight expect increasing clouds with a low of 70°.

During the morning hours of Friday, a cold front will cut through Siouxland delivering a line of severe thunderstorms. The best time frame for seeing this occur is between 4 AM and 9 AM. Damaging wind gusts ranging between 50 and 70 MPH are expected to be the biggest hazard. Torrential rain and small hail may also accompany storms as they blow through.

Once the storms end locally, the afternoon is looking rather pleasant actually with the sunshine popping back out. It’ll be cooler and less humid Friday afternoon with a high of 84°. Saturday we’ll also have some enjoyable summertime weather with a high temperature of 88°.

It becomes hot again on Sunday with more heat & humidity working in. Temperatures will stay in the 90s for most of next week with rain chances remaining very limited.