SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A warm & sticky weekend with minor thunderstorm chances is expected in Siouxland.

Tonight the temperature will drop to 61° under a partly cloudy sky.

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible both Saturday and Sunday with the high expected to hit 87° in Sioux City both days. Expect a high amount of humidity with dewpoint values at 60°+ and nearing 70° Monday. Monday will likely be the hottest day of 2022 so far with a high in the middle 90s with lots of sunshine. When accounting for the humidity, the Heat Index (or feels like) temperature will reach above 100° and a Heat Advisory might be issued.

Tuesday will be just about as hot as Monday – we’re projecting a high of 92°. More humidity and cloud cover will bring us down just a notch. Tuesday evening there’s a chance of thunderstorms happening along a cold front. Highs will fall down into the 80s after that disturbance for next Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

It looks to stay sunny and hot leading into next weekend with highs rising back to about 90°.

