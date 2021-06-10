June 10 Midday: Extreme heat today, severe storms possible Friday morning

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The current view outside shows that it’s once again sunny with little to no cloud coverage.

Temperatures are already reaching the 90s in portions of Siouxland. Winds are not going to help us either today. First they are very light up to 10 mph, and second, they are coming out of the south which means it’s a warm breeze on top of the already hot and humid air.

Taking a look at the stormcast now, you can see that we are looking at sunshine continuing today. Temperatures will rise into the mid 90s by this afternoon with a UV index at 10.0. This means staying hydrated is vital to not getting heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and the worst, heat stroke. The best thing you can do is limit your time outside, especially from the sun, by taking breaks in a cooled building or some shade. Drinking plenty of fluids like water, while staying away from high sodium and sugary drinks like pop, some juices, energy drinks, and alcoholic drinks. You can also stay cooler by wearing light-weight, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothing.

Today’s heat index is projected to hover around 100 degrees.

Tonight we will see a gradual increase in cloud coverage ahead of tomorrow’s cold front, which will move in around 5 and 6 am in northwestern Siouxland. The front with showers and thunderstorms will reach the metro area around 7 am tomorrow morning, so make sure you have your umbrella with you as you head out the door tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorms will continue in the metro area until between 10 and 11 am tomorrow morning. Showers and thunderstorms will linger in eastern Siouxland through the early afternoon hours. As this clears out, there is a chance to see some pop-up isolated showers in southern Siouxland around 3 pm in the afternoon. These will intensify, strengthening into possible thunderstorms in eastern Siouxland around 6 pm tomorrow afternoon. These isolated thunderstorms will clear out of eastern Siouxland between 10 and 11 pm tomorrow night.

Before we get that mild cooldown tomorrow afternoon following tomorrow morning’s cold front, we have to get through the heat today. With the extreme heat in the area, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory, which will remain in effect until 8 p.m. tonight.

We’re looking at a high of 96 by this afternoon. But with the heat index it will feel about 100 degrees here in Sioux City, anywhere in the upper 90s and low 100s across the area.

Keep in mind that temperatures on the ground also rise in this kind of heat. At 95 degrees, asphalt can reach up to 140 degrees. So if you plan to be outside make sure you wear some sort of shoe. And keep this in mind for your pets as well, they can get burns on their paws in as little as 5 minutes at 120 degrees.

Tonight will stay on the warm side as we dip to a low of 69 by tomorrow morning.

The 9 on 9 forecast shows that we are looking at a slightly cooler day tomorrow with highs in the mid-80s following the cold front. Enjoy those slightly cooler temperatures because upper 80s and sunshine return on Saturday with 90s returning on Sunday. Siouxland will see a mix of upper 80s and low 90s with more sunshine and little to no rain throughout next week.