June 10 AM: Heat advisory in effect due to extreme afternoon heat in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Good morning and happy Thursday Siouxland. Today is a day to be weather aware due to the high heat we will see across the area this afternoon.



After today, we will see a slight cooldown into the weekend due to a cold front moving through the area early tomorrow morning.

Before the cold front moves through to cool the area down ever so slightly, Siouxland will have to endure extreme heat Thursday afternoon.



Temperatures this morning are already on the warm side ranging mostly in the 70s across the area.

Winds are light this morning, coming from the south up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that it was once again another clear and quiet night across Siouxland.

Today’s forecast highs are projected to be in the mid to upper 90s across the area.

Due to this heat and humidity we will see this afternoon, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for portions of western, northern, northeastern, and central Siouxland. The advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon through 8 p.m. Thursday evening.

Heat index values are projected to range in the upper 90s and around 100 degrees by this afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid 90s.

