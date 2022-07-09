SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Mostly sunny and warm weather is coming our way today as we notch a high of 89°. More heat builds in with sunshine Sunday and a high of 95°. It’ll also be breezy out of the south with wind gusts up to approximately 35 MPH.

Sunday night, there’s a decent chance of thunderstorms along a cold front. Stay alert as there’s the potential that a couple of thunderstorms reach severe criteria with hail & gusty winds.

One or two thunderstorms may stick around into Monday with a high of 88° – a minor shot of cooler air. Sky cover should be partly cloudy.

Very quiet weather takes hold next week with a slow climb in temperatures. Sunny skies will be with us. Highs next weekend may soar into the upper 90s – get ready for extreme heat to return in the extended forecast.

