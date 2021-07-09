July 9 AM: Severe weather possible tonight, showers continue through Saturday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Portions of Siouxland could see some isolated thunderstorms tonight, which some of could be strong and/or severe, showers will continue through tomorrow and temperatures will remain relatively seasonal with highs in the low- to mid-80s.

Temperatures this morning are mild in the 60s for a majority of the area. There is very little to no humidity this morning and a light breeze, so you may want a light sweater or sweatshirt as it feels a little cooler outside.

Winds are coming out of the southeast up to 15 mph. Winds will continue to stay slightly breezy up to 15 mph throughout the day today.

We are looking at another round of severe weather possible later tonight as a majority of the area is sitting under a slight risk.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have already been tracking storms through the overnight hours, some of which were severe with hail up to an inch or larger in diameter and winds up to 50 mph or greater. Thankfully, there have been no reports of funnels or tornadoes in the area. The main threat this morning did consist of large hail and strong winds up to 50 mph or greater.

We will see some sunshine today as well as warmer temperatures with highs projected to be in the 80s for most of the Siouxland area by this afternoon.

For more details on when we could potentially see more severe weather tonight be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland on KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m.