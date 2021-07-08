July 8th PM: Unsettled pattern brings more thunderstorm chances this weekend

Tonight there’s the potential for isolated thunderstorms moving through Siouxland with a warm low temperature of 66°.

Friday will be partly cloudy, warm, and humid as the high lifts up to 87°. There’s a chance of severe weather occurring toward the evening and overnight hours with the best energy lining up further into central Iowa near Des Moines. There’s a Slight Risk of large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes happening on Friday night locally.

Rain carries over into the weekend with a decent chance of more showers and thunderstorms passing through on Saturday morning. We should dry out by Saturday evening and enjoy cooler conditions though it’ll be humid. The high on Saturday is expected to hit 77°. On Sunday, anticipate a mix of sun & clouds as we step up to a seasonal high of 82°.

Typical summertime heat is on the docket for Siouxland next week as highs hover in the middle 80s to lower 90s. There’s a chance of some more thunderstorms moving our way Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.