SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will drop to 65° under a partly cloudy sky. The wind will push out of the east at 5 to 10 MPH.

Mostly sunny and warm for Saturday as we notch a high of 89°. More heat builds in with sunshine Sunday and a high of 95°. Sunday night, there’s a decent chance of thunderstorms along a cold front. Stay alert Sunday as there’s the potential that a couple of thunderstorms reach severe criteria with hail & gusty winds.

One or two thunderstorms may stick around into Monday with a high of 88° – a minor shot of cooler air.

Very quiet weather takes hold next week with a slow climb in temperatures. Sunny skies will be with us. Highs next weekend may soar into the upper 90s – get ready for extreme heat to return in the extended forecast.

