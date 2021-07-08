July 8 AM: More storm chances coming, severe weather threat returns Friday

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Grab that umbrella as you head out the door the remainder of this week, it’s going to be a wet one!

Siouxlanders can expect more showers and thunderstorms in the area today through Saturday with a severe weather risk tomorrow, and relatively seasonal temperatures.

Temperatures across Siouxland this morning are mild in the 50s.

Winds are light from the northeast and southeast up to 10 mph. We may see winds increase through the morning hours, especially where we see potential thunderstorms in the area later this morning.

Satellite and radar imagery shows more showers and thunderstorms are moving into northwestern Siouxland. These will make their way across portions of northern and central Siouxland through the morning hours today.

Temperatures this afternoon will be rather pleasant with highs ranging from the 70s to the mid-80s across the area.

As always, be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland this morning on KCAU 9 News between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. to see when we could see showers and thunderstorms in the area.