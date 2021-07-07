July 7th PM: Warmer weather returns along with additional rain chances

Tonight the skies will be partly cloudy as the temperature drops into the upper 50s.

Tomorrow, scattered thunderstorms will pass through from northwest to southeast with the best opportunity lining up during the morning hours. During the afternoon there should be a bit of clearing and it’ll be slightly warmer than Wednesday as we get into the lower 80s.

Friday will be warm and partly cloudy, but stay alert to changing conditions! There’s a chance of severe weather toward Friday evening with a Slight Risk from the National Weather Service. All modes of severe weather may form – including large hail, damaging wind gusts, and tornadoes. Forecast models currently favor that development to happen in southern parts of Siouxland – for communities such as Denison and Missouri Valley. We’ll keep you informed on the situation as it comes closer. The high temperature on Friday should land in the middle to upper 80s.

Saturday look for a continuation of thunderstorm chances as we cool things back down into the upper 70s. Sunday we’ll watch for the return of sunshine plus a high of 83°. Seasonal 80s and dry conditions look to carry through much of next week.