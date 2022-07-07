SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall to 68° with off-and-on showers and thunderstorms. Given the very slow movement of thunderstorms, localized flooding may become an issue heading through the night. Always remember turn around don’t drown if you come across a flooded out roadway. The wind will be pretty calm out of the NE at 5 MPH.

Friday brings partly cloudy skies and a chance of a couple isolated PM thunderstorms. The high will be 86°.

A good amount of sunshine and heat dialed up for the weekend. 90° on Saturday and cruising up to 95° Sunday. Sunday evening, there’s a chance of thunderstorms associated with a cold front which could also present a chance of severe weather.

Highs cool down a smidge into Monday and Tuesday with temperatures falling back into the upper 80s. Sunny skies and dry weather take over beginning on Tuesday and likely persisting into next weekend.

For the latest from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click right here.