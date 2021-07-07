July 7 AM: Cooler temperatures return ahead of more showers, thunderstorms

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Relief is returning to Siouxland as cooler temperatures move in with highs in the 70s and 80s and more rain chances coming soon.

Temperatures are currently in the 60s across the area this morning.

Winds are light from the north up to 10 mph. Winds will remain on the lighter side up to 15 mph throughout the day today.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that the last of the showers and light thunderstorms are clearing out of eastern Siouxland, leaving behind mostly cloudy skies and slightly foggy conditions in portions of the area.

Visibility is ranging from under 2 miles up to 10 miles across Siouxland this morning.

The good news is, relief has come with forecast highs projected to range in the upper 70s and low 80s across the area by this afternoon as skies gradually become mostly sunny.

As always, be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland on KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. to see when we could see showers and thunderstorms return to the area.