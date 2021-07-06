July 6th PM: A few severe thunderstorms possible this evening with beneficial rainfall

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 10 PM for Dakota and Dixon counties in Nebraska, Union county in South Dakota, plus much of northwest Iowa. A few isolated thunderstorms could be capable of 1 inch hail or wind gusts between 50 and 70 MPH, though most of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area will just have some rumbles of thunder and a good soaking rain. Precipitation amounts will range between a half inch to an inch. Stay alert to changing conditions and be prepared to seek shelter if thunderstorms do happen to become more intense.

The low tonight will sink down near 60° with skies clearing a bit late.

Wednesday will be pretty nice with the presence of cooler air and a light breeze. The afternoon high will be near 80° with more PM sunshine.

Thursday there’s the chance of some morning rogue showers & thunderstorms, but it appears that most of the day will be dry & pleasant with a high just above 80°.

On Friday, some severe thunderstorms will be possible with a hot high of about 90°. Rain may extend into Saturday with cooler highs in the low to mid 80s expected for the coming weekend.