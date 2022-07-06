SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight will be partly cloudy and warm with a low of 69°. The wind will blow from the east at 5 to 10 MPH.

Further south closer to Interstate 80, there’s the potential for heavy rain to occur leading into Thursday morning and the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the possibility of flash flooding. This will last from midnight tonight until 10 AM tomorrow. If you come across a flooded out roadway, always make sure to turn around don’t drown. Flash flooding is among the most dangerous elements of severe weather.

Thursday we’ll have scattered thunderstorms move through the area with mostly cloudy skies along with a cooler high of 81°.

Friday and Saturday are looking nice with highs in the middle to upper 80s.

Sunday will be sunny & hotter as we cook up to 95°. There’s a chance of thunderstorms as we get into Sunday night.

Next week should bring some satisfactory summertime conditions with high temperatures in the middle to upper 80s each day and a fair amount of sunshine to go along with it.

