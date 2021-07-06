July 6 AM: Afternoon cold front could bring severe storms to Siouxland today

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A cold front projected to move through the area this afternoon and evening will bring in some showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be strong to severe, as well as cooler temperatures, before more showers and thunderstorms return this weekend.

Temperatures are on the warm side again this morning in the 70s across the area.

Winds are light from the south up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have been mostly cloudy to partly cloudy overnight with some light, lingering showers in portions of northern and northeastern Siouxland.

We do have a chance for strong to severe storms this afternoon and evening as we are currently sitting under a marginal risk, or level 1 risk for severe weather. The good news is, the risk for tornadoes and flooding are so low they are almost non-existent; however, the threat for large hail and damaging winds remain higher as we could potentially see hail range between 1 and 1.5 inches this afternoon with winds reaching up to 70 mph possible.

It’s also going to be another toasty afternoon with forecast highs projected to range in the upper-80s to the low-90s.

As always, be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland on KCAU 9 News this morning between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. to see when we will see the cold front move through the area and how much rain we could see by the end of today.