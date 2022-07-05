SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place through 7 PM this evening. A line of severe thunderstorms capable of 60 to 80 MPH wind gusts and 1 to 2 inch sized hail will slice through from northwest to southeast.

Please stay aware of changing conditions as we go through the remainder of the day. If a Severe Thunderstorm WARNING is issued where you are, take immediate action to seek shelter and protect lives & property.

Storms will exit the area late tonight and it’ll stay warm with a low of 70°.

An isolated chance of thunderstorms will continue on Wednesday. A slightly better opportunity for thunderstorms will present itself on Thursday evening. Highs will be stationed in the middle to upper 80s through Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Highs are going to jump into the 90s for the weekend. Another thunderstorm chance organizes on Sunday evening.

Next week we’ll have seasonal summertime heat with highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s.

