July 5th PM: Cold front Tuesday delivers T-Storms & relief from the heat

A Heat Advisory is in effect locally until 8 PM! Heat Index values have risen above 100° through most of Siouxland. Limit your time outside, apply sunscreen, stay hydrated, and NEVER leave children or pets inside of hot cars for any length of time.

This evening, we’re on the watch for a brief isolated thunderstorm happening in South Dakota. It’ll be mostly clear and quiet for the majority of the KCAU 9 Coverage Area. Expect a low temperature around 70°.

It’s going to be a partly cloudy and marginally cooler Tuesday as we step back up to about 90° in the afternoon. Toward the evening, thunderstorms will become likely along a cold front and there’s potential for a severe thunderstorm or two with gusty winds, hail, and heavy downpours. Rain amounts look to be substantial at a half inch to an inch, but we still need a lot more to aide the local drought situation.

The rain should clear out of Siouxland by sunrise on Wednesday and it’ll be a somewhat breezy and cooler one with a high temperature hovering near 80°. Thursday and Friday, we’ll catch onto greater heat & humidity with highs close to 90° once again.

On Friday and Saturday, we’ll have some more thunderstorms work through. Temperatures should be seasonal with highs in the mid 80s served up for next weekend.