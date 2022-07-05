SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After thunderstorms produced wind gusts up to 59 MPH in Sioux City and damaged trees & power lines in the area, it appears that they will exit the area tonight. It’ll stay pretty warm with a low temperature of 70°. The wind will blow out of the ENE at 10 to 20 MPH.

An isolated chance of thunderstorms will continue on Wednesday. A slightly better opportunity for thunderstorms will present itself on Thursday evening. Highs will be stationed in the middle to upper 80s through Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

Highs are going to jump into the 90s for the weekend. Another thunderstorm chance organizes on Sunday evening.

Next week we’ll have seasonal summertime heat with highs ranging from the middle 80s to the lower 90s.

