July 5 AM: Hot start to the week followed by gradual cooling, storm chances

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland will start this week off on the hot side with highs near 100 degrees before gradually cooling off with a couple rounds of showers and thunderstorms possible.

Temperatures this morning are on the warm side in the upper 60s and low 70s. We are looking at mid- to upper-90s with mild humidity this afternoon.

Winds are light from the south, southwest up to 10 mph, we will continue to see light winds up to 15 mph possible by this afternoon.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that Siouxland stayed clear and quiet through the overnight hours despite a few isolated storms just outside of northeastern Siouxland.

Today’s out the door forecast shows that we are looking at a hot and slightly humid afternoon with mostly sunny skies and a high of 96 before gradually becoming mostly cloudy by tonight.

Due to temperatures projected to rise into the mid- to upper-90s with a little bit of humidity in the area, the National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for portions of central and northern Siouxland until 8 pm tonight.

