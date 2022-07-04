SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – This morning, Sioux City received 0.85″ of rainfall making it the wettest day of 2022 so far. To give a sense of how dry it’s been, this is also the greatest single day rainfall total since October 27, 2021 – 250 days ago!

Tonight the temperature will fall to 70° with a mostly clear sky. It’ll stay warm and muggy with a southerly wind of 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday will bring more heat with a high of 96°. There’s a chance of severe thunderstorms toward the evening hours as a cold front sinks through the region. The National Weather Service has assigned an Enhanced Risk to much of Siouxland with damaging wind gusts and large hail appearing likely with the line of thunderstorms forming up.

Some energy for thunderstorms will be carried over into Wednesday and Thursday as we cool off a bit into the upper 80s.

We should have things quiet down for the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 90s.

