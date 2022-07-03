SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall to 72° with thunderstorms likely after midnight. Expect the wind to blow out of the SSE at 10 to 20 MPH.

Hotter weather awaits for the 4th of July as we soar up to 98°. A Heat Advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for nearly the entire KCAU 9 Coverage Area lasting from 1 PM until 8 PM. The heat index will likely peak locally at about 105°! Drink lots of fluids, take breaks and spend time in the shade if you’re doing outdoor activities, plus never leave kids or pets inside cars.

Tuesday will bring about some similar conditions with a high of 97°. At night, there’s a chance of more thunderstorms happening. Minor thunderstorm chances are alive for Wednesday and Thursday and it’ll also be a notch cooler with highs at about 90°.

Next weekend should be warm & dry with high temperatures in the lower to middle 90s.

