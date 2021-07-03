July 3rd AM: Warm & sunny weather for Saturday in the Park

We’ve had to wait quite a long time, but Saturday in the Park is finally back and the weather should cooperate for the event plus the 4th of July tomorrow.

It’s going to be sunny and pretty hot as we step up to an afternoon high in the lower 90s. Please remember to stay hydrated and apply sunscreen if you’re planning on heading down to Grandview Park for the big concert.

It’ll become hotter on the 4th of July and Monday with a light breeze and highs in the mid 90s. On Monday afternoon, we’ll start to work in some extra cloud cover and there’s a chance of thunderstorms popping up overnight. Thunderstorms will extend throughout much of Tuesday with a good dose of rain for Siouxland. Highs will temporarily drop into the 80s with that disturbance pulling in cooler air for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Moving into next weekend, anticipate a return of heat and sunshine. High temperatures should be around 90° with a dry pattern establishing itself once again.

Have a fun and safe weekend!