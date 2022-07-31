SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight will be clear and comfortable with a low of 64°. The wind will nose in from the NNW at 5 to 15 MPH.

A sunny and warm start to August and the work week as we travel to 91° Monday under a bright sunny sky. The wind will be out of the north sustained at 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday is going to be among the hottest days of the summer. We project a high of 99° for Sioux City, but it’s likely that many spots will reach highs between 100° and 105°. Heat Advisories are likely on the way. Do your best to stay cool – drink water, avoid over-exertion, and never leave children or pets inside hot cars.

Wednesday brings some more clouds, perhaps a few isolated thunderstorms, plus a slight cooldown. The high will be 93°.

We stay in the middle to upper 90s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday with more sunny skies.

Another small thunderstorm chance organizes next Sunday and then a cooldown will occur.

