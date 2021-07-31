July 31st AM: Smoky haze continues with comfortable summertime heat

With the exception of some lingering wildfire smoke, we should have mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures with highs in the mid 80s this weekend. Just don’t push yourself too hard if you plan to do work outdoors – the smoke content in the air can take a toll on you. Especially if you have respiratory issues!

Quiet weather will be with us for the start of August beginning on Sunday. Look for sunshine to be with us for several consecutive days with highs gradually climbing upward through the middle and upper 80s.

There’s a small chance of rain happening Thursday and it appears that temperatures may get back into the 90s following that disturbance going into next weekend.