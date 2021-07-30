July 30th PM: T-Storms tonight followed by nice summertime weather

Thunderstorms will slide along and south of Highway 20 overnight and may drop significant amounts of rain. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued in Monona and Harrison counties in Iowa along with Burt, Thurston, Wayne, Cuming, and Stanton counties in Nebraska until 9 AM. A quick 1 or 2 inches of rain could temporarily flood out roadways. Always remember – turn around don’t drown! Sioux City will receive a lesser amount…probably in the range of a quarter to half an inch of rain leading into Saturday.

With the exception of some lingering wildfire smoke, we should have mostly sunny skies and pleasant temperatures with highs in the mid 80s.

Quiet weather will be with us for the start of August next week. Look for sunshine several consecutive days with highs gradually climbing upward through the 80s. There’s a small chance of rain Thursday and it appears that temperatures may get back into the 90s following that disturbance going into next weekend.