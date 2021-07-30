July 30 AM: Wildfire smoke lingers in Siouxland ahead of showers, t-storms, pleasant start to August

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Wildfire smoke from the fires north of the Canada border will continue to linger in Siouxland through the morning and start of the afternoon before showers and thunderstorms move in leading to a pleasant start to August.

Wildfire smoke in Siouxland is most dense along I-29 and east of I-29. This area of Siouxland is sitting under an air quality alert until 4 pm this afternoon.

Due to the thickness of the smoke mixed with a little bit of fog, visibility across Siouxland is ranging up to 5 miles.

Air quality here in Siouxland is considered unhealthy. This can affect those with asthma and heart and lung disease, along with children and older adults. It’s advised to limit your exposure or time outside and keep your activities light.

Temperatures this morning are more mild, mostly in the 60s with a few low 70s in southwestern Siouxland.

Winds are light coming from the northeast up to 10 mph.

Today will be a nice turn around from the hot temperatures as we are looking at forecast highs in the mid to upper 70s and low 80s across the area.

As always, be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland on KCAU 9 News from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. for the latest details regarding the smoke in the area and when we could see showers and thunderstorms today.