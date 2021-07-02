July 2nd PM: Hot 4th of July Holiday Weekend

Tonight the low temperature will be near 60° with a clear sky above along calm winds from the southeast.

Saturday will be sunny and hot as we make it to an afternoon high in the lower 90s. Just about perfect for the Saturday in the Park Music Festival in Sioux City! Please remember to stay hydrated and apply sunscreen if you’re planning on attending the event.

It’ll become hotter on the 4th of July and Monday with a light breeze and highs in the mid 90s. On Monday afternoon, we’ll start to work in some extra cloud cover and there’s a chance of thunderstorms popping up overnight. Thunderstorms will extend throughout much of Tuesday with a good dose of rain for Siouxland. Highs will temporarily drop into the 80s with that disturbance pulling in cooler air for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Moving into next weekend, anticipate a return of heat and sunshine. High temperatures should be around 90° with a dry pattern establishing itself once again.

Have a fun weekend!