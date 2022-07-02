SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A few isolated showers and thunderstorms dot the radar this morning. Beyond that, expect some clearing of the skies and a reasonably comfortable day for Saturday in the Park down at Grandview with a high of 84°. A light SSE breeze of 10 to 15 MPH is anticipated.

A somewhat unsettled pattern continues into the start of next week with low-end thunderstorm chances on Sunday night, Monday (the 4th of July), and Tuesday. It’ll gradually get hotter with the peak happening on Tuesday as we top out at 96° in Sioux City.

The remainder of the coming week will be a notch cooler with seasonal summertime weather. A good amount of sunshine will accompany highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s leading into next weekend. Rain chances look to disappear for a while once we get to Wednesday.

