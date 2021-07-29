July 29th PM: Thunderstorms Friday prior to a pleasant weekend

Tonight expect a partly cloudy sky with a low in the mid 60s.

A few rounds of thunderstorms will work through Siouxland over the course of the day on Friday. Precipitation amounts should range between a quarter of an inch and half an inch – a decent quantity, but not enough to put much of a dent in our ongoing drought conditions. With persistent cloud cover and a breezy ESE wind, look for highs to be right around 80° for Friday afternoon.

An isolated thunderstorm or two can’t be ruled out for early Saturday morning, but it’ll likely be dry beyond sunrise. Pleasant weather will be with us both Saturday and Sunday with seasonal heat. Highs should top off in the mid 80s.

A streak of sunshine and warm weather will greet us for the start of August. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s each day next week. Slim pickings in the precipitation department continue with only a slight chance of showers happening next Thursday and only one extended forecast model is picking up on that signal.

Hope you have a nice night!