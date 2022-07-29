SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It’ll be a sunny and nice Friday as we reach toward an afternoon high of 85°. The wind will be from the NE at 5 to 10 MPH.

Saturday it becomes a little hotter at 90° with more sunshine. Sunday there’s a chance of evening thunderstorms, but it’ll stay warm as we climb up to 91° in the afternoon.

More sunshine and heat comes our way through next week. Highs will lift into the middle 90s (if not hotter) for next Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday there are signs that we might be able to drag through a few showers and thunderstorms. Once that system passes, we should observe a cooldown into next weekend.

