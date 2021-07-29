July 29 AM: Hazy afternoon projected for Siouxland with gradual cooling

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Siouxland will be sitting under a good amount of smoke or haze from the wildfires in the western half of the United States. Despite the haze in the area, we will start to see temperatures gradually cooling down with some weekend storm chances in the works.

Taking a look at the haze in Siouxland this morning, most of the smoke is hovering over South Dakota and Minnesota. Despite the whole state of Minnesota sitting under an air quality alert until 3 pm tomorrow afternoon, Siouxland is not seeing any air quality alerts as of this moment in time. Smoke is stretching from the western states to portions of the eastern states.

Temperatures this morning are very warm this morning ranging in the mid- to upper-70s and low-80s across the area. It’s not only warm but very muggy or humid once again as dew points hover in the 70s across the area.

Winds are light from the north, northeast up to 10 mph.

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen a few isolated thunderstorms pop up across Siouxland from western Siouxland into eastern Siouxland. These storms are very short lived with very light amounts of rain. Most of these storms are popping up due to the heat and humidity in the area.

This afternoon will still be a hot one, however, despite the hot afternoon, we will see slightly cooler temperatures ranging from the upper-80s into the low-90s with mostly sunny skies but hazy conditions.

For more details on the haze in the area, a cooldown, and some storm chances, be sure to tune into Good Day Siouxland on KCAU 9 News this morning from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m.